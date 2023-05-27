The Boston Celtics (57-25) are monitoring just one player on the injury report as they prepare for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena on Saturday, May 27 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Celtics will try for another victory over the Heat after a 110-97 win in their matchup on Thursday. Derrick White led the Celtics to the victory with a team-leading 24 points. Duncan Robinson scored 18 points in the Heat's loss.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Malcolm Brogdon PG Questionable Forearm 14.9 4.2 3.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand), Gabe Vincent: Questionable (Ankle)

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are 8.1 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Boston scores more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

The Celtics' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 108.8 points a contest compared to the 117.9 they've averaged this year.

Boston connects on 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 37.6% from deep (sixth-best in the NBA). It is making 4.4 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 11.6 per game while shooting 34.5%.

The Celtics average 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in the league), and allow 108.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 210

