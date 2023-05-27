The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) are scheduled to meet on Saturday at FTX Arena, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, May 27

Saturday, May 27 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Celtics' Last Game

On Thursday, the Celtics beat the Heat 110-97, led by Derrick White with 24 points (plus one assist and three rebounds). Duncan Robinson was the top scorer for the losing squad with 18 points, and he added nine assists and four boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Derrick White 24 3 1 2 0 6 Marcus Smart 23 3 2 5 0 4 Jaylen Brown 21 2 2 3 0 3

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

White is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart averages a team-high 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 28.9 10.9 5.6 1.4 1 2.7 Jaylen Brown 20 5.3 3.4 0.8 0.3 1.6 Marcus Smart 14.1 4 5.6 1.4 0.2 2.3 Al Horford 7 6.9 2.8 1.3 1.4 1.5 Derrick White 11.5 2.7 1 0.7 0.9 2.6

