Derrick White and the rest of the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 110-97 win over the Heat, White tallied 24 points and two steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for White, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.4 11.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 2.7 Assists 2.5 3.9 1.0 PRA 19.5 19.9 15.2 PR 17.5 16 14.2 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.6



White has taken 9.2 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

White's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Heat have allowed 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 37 24 3 1 6 0 2 5/23/2023 27 16 2 2 3 2 2 5/21/2023 26 9 4 2 3 2 1 5/19/2023 23 11 1 1 3 2 0 5/17/2023 21 11 2 1 3 0 1 1/24/2023 34 23 3 6 2 1 2 12/2/2022 28 13 4 3 2 0 1 11/30/2022 25 15 1 5 3 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 1 2 3 0

