The Boston Celtics, Grant Williams included, will play at 8:30 PM on Saturday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 110-97 win over the Heat, Williams totaled six points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Williams' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.1 5.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 2.5 Assists -- 1.7 1.3 PRA -- 14.4 9.3 PR 11.5 12.7 8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Grant Williams' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Grant Williams Insights vs. the Heat

Williams has taken 6.0 shots per game this season and made 2.7 per game, which account for 6.5% and 6.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Williams' opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Heat have allowed 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Grant Williams vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 27 6 4 0 1 1 0 5/23/2023 29 14 6 2 4 1 1 5/21/2023 29 12 3 2 2 0 0 5/19/2023 26 9 2 2 1 1 0 1/24/2023 36 10 4 1 3 0 0 12/2/2022 33 18 4 2 4 1 1 11/30/2022 31 3 4 3 1 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 2 2 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Williams or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.