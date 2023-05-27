Jaylen Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 27
The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, match up versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's look at Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|26.6
|20.0
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.9
|5.3
|Assists
|3.5
|3.5
|3.4
|PRA
|32.5
|37
|28.7
|PR
|28.5
|33.5
|25.3
|3PM
|2.5
|2.4
|1.6
Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat
- Brown is responsible for taking 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.6 per game.
- Brown is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.
- On the boards, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.
- The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.
- The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/25/2023
|37
|21
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|5/23/2023
|37
|17
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|5/21/2023
|28
|12
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/19/2023
|38
|16
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|39
|22
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|46
|37
|14
|5
|5
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|28
|26
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|34
|28
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
