The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .267 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 98th in slugging.

In 63.3% of his 49 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In 10.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has driven home a run in 14 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games.

He has scored in 22 games this year (44.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .300 AVG .246 .378 OBP .360 .388 SLG .410 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 5 RBI 9 10/8 K/BB 12/10 1 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 23 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (47.8%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

