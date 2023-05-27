Saturday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-22) and the Boston Red Sox (27-24) squaring off at Chase Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Garrett Whitlock (1-2) against the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 19 times and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

This season Boston has won eight of its 12 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 269 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).

Red Sox Schedule