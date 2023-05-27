Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox play Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
The Diamondbacks are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Red Sox (-140). Boston is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +120 odds). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Red Sox
|-140
|+115
|9
|-120
|+100
|-1.5
|+120
|-145
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox have won 11 of the 19 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.9%).
- Boston has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Red Sox a 58.3% chance to win.
- Boston has combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times this season for a 30-18-2 record against the over/under.
- The Red Sox have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-11
|12-13
|11-7
|16-16
|15-17
|12-6
