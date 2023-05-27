Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox play Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Red Sox (-140). Boston is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +120 odds). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -140 +115 9 -120 +100 -1.5 +120 -145

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 11 of the 19 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.9%).

Boston has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Red Sox a 58.3% chance to win.

Boston has combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times this season for a 30-18-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-11 12-13 11-7 16-16 15-17 12-6

