How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will play Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Chase Field, at 7:15 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 13th in MLB action with 60 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Boston's .436 slugging percentage is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox are fourth in the majors with a .264 batting average.
- Boston is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (269 total).
- The Red Sox's .334 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Boston has the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).
- The Red Sox average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.330).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Garrett Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, April 22, the right-hander threw four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Padres
|L 7-0
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Michael Wacha
|5/22/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Jaime Barria
|5/23/2023
|Angels
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Griffin Canning
|5/24/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Away
|James Paxton
|Tyler Anderson
|5/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-2
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Zach Davies
|5/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Merrill Kelly
|5/30/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Ben Lively
|5/31/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Luke Weaver
|6/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Hunter Greene
|6/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Tyler Glasnow
