On Saturday, May 27, Alex Verdugo's Boston Red Sox (27-24) visit Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s Arizona Diamondbacks (29-22) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +105 moneyline odds. Boston is the run-line favorite (-1.5). A 9.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Garrett Whitlock - BOS (1-2, 6.19 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (0-0, 5.79 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Red Sox and Diamondbacks game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (-125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $18.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 11 (57.9%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have gone 8-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 2-1 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (56.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 13 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Raimel Tapia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+165) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+155) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+110)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 5th Win AL East +2500 - 5th

