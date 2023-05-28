Jarren Duran -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .306 with 13 doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 35 games this year, with at least two hits in 34.3% of those games.

In 8.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has an RBI in 12 of 35 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 games this season (31.4%), including four multi-run games (11.4%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .421 AVG .325 .467 OBP .372 .737 SLG .475 10 XBH 4 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 9/4 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 3 Home Away 17 GP 18 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings