Justin Turner -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is batting .261 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 79th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.
  • Turner has recorded a hit in 31 of 50 games this season (62.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (30.0%).
  • Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (10.0%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Turner has an RBI in 14 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
  • In 22 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 18
.300 AVG .246
.378 OBP .360
.388 SLG .410
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
5 RBI 9
10/8 K/BB 12/10
1 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 24
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (45.8%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly (5-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season.
  • The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.30), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.