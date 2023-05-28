Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Justin Turner -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .261 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 79th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.
- Turner has recorded a hit in 31 of 50 games this season (62.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (30.0%).
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (10.0%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has an RBI in 14 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- In 22 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.388
|SLG
|.410
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|10/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (45.8%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (5-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.30), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.