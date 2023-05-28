Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-23) will square off with Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (28-24) at Chase Field on Sunday, May 28. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Red Sox have -105 odds to upset. Boston (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (5-3, 3.30 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (3-3, 4.99 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 20 times and won 12, or 60%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Red Sox have won in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 13 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Raimel Tapia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+185) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

