Al Horford NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 29
Al Horford will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to make predictions on Horford's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|6.5
|9.8
|5.7
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.2
|6.9
|Assists
|2.5
|3.0
|2.8
|PRA
|16.5
|19
|15.4
|PR
|13.5
|16
|12.6
|3PM
|1.5
|2.3
|1.0
Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 6.6% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.6 per contest.
- He's attempted 5.2 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Horford's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.
- On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.
- Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.
- The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.
- The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.
Al Horford vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/27/2023
|32
|4
|7
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5/25/2023
|29
|6
|11
|5
|0
|1
|1
|5/23/2023
|25
|12
|7
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5/21/2023
|19
|8
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|5/19/2023
|29
|2
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5/17/2023
|32
|7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12/2/2022
|34
|5
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|33
|6
|6
|5
|2
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|34
|9
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
