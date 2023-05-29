The Boston Celtics are 7.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 7.5)

Celtics (- 7.5) Pick OU: Over (203.5)



The Celtics have put together a 44-35-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.

Boston (18-18-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (48.6%) than Miami (1-2) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Boston does it better (52.4% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been thriving at both ends of the court this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

This season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, putting up 26.7 per game.

The Celtics have a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 16 three-pointers per game (second-best).

Of the shots taken by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been from beyond the arc (38%).

