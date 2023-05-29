How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics will face the Miami Heat in a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The Celtics record 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Celtics are putting up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are in away games (115.4).
- Defensively Boston has played better in home games this year, allowing 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 when playing on the road.
- At home, the Celtics are making 0.4 more threes per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in away games (37.4%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
