The Boston Celtics, Grant Williams included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Monday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 27, Williams produced in a 104-103 win versus the Heat.

With prop bets available for Williams, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.1 5.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 2.8 Assists -- 1.7 1.4 PRA -- 14.4 9.8 PR -- 12.7 8.4 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Grant Williams Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 6.5% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Williams' Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

On the boards, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

Grant Williams vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 22 1 3 1 0 0 0 5/25/2023 27 6 4 0 1 1 0 5/23/2023 29 14 6 2 4 1 1 5/21/2023 29 12 3 2 2 0 0 5/19/2023 26 9 2 2 1 1 0 1/24/2023 36 10 4 1 3 0 0 12/2/2022 33 18 4 2 4 1 1 11/30/2022 31 3 4 3 1 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 2 2 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.