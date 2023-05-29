Robert Williams III be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 104-103 win against the Heat, Williams put up 10 points and seven rebounds.

Below, we look at Williams' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.0 8.2 Rebounds 4.5 8.3 4.8 Assists -- 1.4 0.5 PRA -- 17.7 13.5 PR 11.5 16.3 13



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 2.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.9 per contest.

Williams' Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the league.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

Robert Williams III vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 17 10 7 0 0 1 0 5/25/2023 18 6 4 1 0 1 0 5/23/2023 22 7 1 0 0 2 0 5/21/2023 13 8 8 0 0 0 0 5/19/2023 23 13 3 1 0 2 1 5/17/2023 26 14 7 0 0 1 0 1/24/2023 31 11 8 0 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.