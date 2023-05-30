On Tuesday, Justin Turner (.526 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Diamondbacks.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Ben Lively

NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.

In 62.7% of his 51 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 11.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.4% of his games this year, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8%.

He has scored in 23 games this season (45.1%), including five multi-run games (9.8%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .300 AVG .246 .378 OBP .360 .388 SLG .410 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 5 RBI 9 10/8 K/BB 12/10 1 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 25 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings