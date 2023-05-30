Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - May 30
May. 30, 2023
On Tuesday, Raimel Tapia (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia has three doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .256.
- In 54.8% of his 31 games this season, Tapia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Tapia has driven in a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this season (25.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.240
|AVG
|.261
|.367
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.435
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|4/1
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (18.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lively (2-2) takes the mound for the Reds to make his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
