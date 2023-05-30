Jonathan India is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds play at Fenway Park on Tuesday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Red Sox vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Bello will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels May. 23 7.0 6 2 2 6 0 vs. Mariners May. 17 5.0 3 1 1 7 5 at Braves May. 10 6.0 6 2 2 5 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 4 5.0 6 4 2 5 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 5.0 5 1 1 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brayan Bello's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 20 walks and 21 RBI (58 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashing .291/.368/.457 so far this season.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 26 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Angels May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

India Stats

India has 15 doubles, five home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.376/.440 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs May. 27 3-for-5 2 2 5 9 0 at Cubs May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 55 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 19 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .284/.352/.485 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Cubs May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 4-for-5 2 0 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.