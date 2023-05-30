On Tuesday, Reese McGuire (batting .160 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .282 with four doubles and three walks.

McGuire has picked up a hit in 14 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

In 29 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

McGuire has driven in a run in seven games this season (24.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (17.2%), including one multi-run game.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .355 AVG .286 .355 OBP .355 .452 SLG .321 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 8/0 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 14 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings