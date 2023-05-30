On Tuesday, Triston Casas (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .199 with six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.

Casas will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.

Casas has had a hit in 22 of 45 games this year (48.9%), including multiple hits four times (8.9%).

Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (13.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games.

In 44.4% of his games this season (20 of 45), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .189 AVG .136 .323 OBP .296 .283 SLG .432 3 XBH 5 1 HR 4 7 RBI 7 19/11 K/BB 13/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 23 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings