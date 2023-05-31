Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 14 doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .293.

Duran has picked up a hit in 64.9% of his 37 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.4% of them.

He has homered in 8.1% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this season (13 of 37), with more than one RBI four times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .421 AVG .325 .467 OBP .372 .737 SLG .475 10 XBH 4 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 9/4 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 3 Home Away 18 GP 19 15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings