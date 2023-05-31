Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Reds.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .263 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 52 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 52), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has an RBI in 16 of 52 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- He has scored in 46.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.388
|SLG
|.410
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|10/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|21 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Weaver (1-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.45 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 5.45 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
