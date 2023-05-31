The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Reds.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is hitting .263 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
  • Turner has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 52 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.8% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 52), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Turner has an RBI in 16 of 52 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
  • He has scored in 46.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 18
.300 AVG .246
.378 OBP .360
.388 SLG .410
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
5 RBI 9
10/8 K/BB 12/10
1 SB 1
Home Away
27 GP 25
21 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%)
3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Weaver (1-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.45 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 5.45 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.