Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (28-26) and Cincinnati Reds (25-29) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on May 31.

The probable pitchers are James Paxton (1-1) for the Red Sox and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Red Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Red Sox have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 20 times and won 11, or 55%, of those games.

Boston has played as favorites of -165 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 62.3% chance to win.

Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 281.

The Red Sox have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule