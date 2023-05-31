How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox will take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park in the second of a three-game series, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 17th in MLB action with 61 total home runs.
- Boston is sixth in baseball with a .432 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.264).
- Boston scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (281 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Red Sox are third in baseball with a .334 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out eight times per game to rank fifth in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.
- Boston's 4.75 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.321).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- James Paxton (1-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty tossed three innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Away
|James Paxton
|Tyler Anderson
|5/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-2
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 2-1
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Zach Davies
|5/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Merrill Kelly
|5/30/2023
|Reds
|L 9-8
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Ben Lively
|5/31/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Luke Weaver
|6/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Hunter Greene
|6/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Josh Fleming
|6/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Taj Bradley
|6/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Taj Bradley
