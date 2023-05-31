Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox will take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park in the second of a three-game series, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 17th in MLB action with 61 total home runs.

Boston is sixth in baseball with a .432 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.264).

Boston scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (281 total, 5.2 per game).

The Red Sox are third in baseball with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out eight times per game to rank fifth in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.

Boston's 4.75 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.321).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton (1-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.

In his last appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty tossed three innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-2 Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Garrett Whitlock Zach Davies 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Tanner Houck Merrill Kelly 5/30/2023 Reds L 9-8 Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds - Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds - Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/2/2023 Rays - Home Garrett Whitlock Tyler Glasnow 6/3/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Josh Fleming 6/3/2023 Rays - Home - Taj Bradley 6/4/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Taj Bradley

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.