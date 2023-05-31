The Boston Red Sox (28-26) and the Cincinnati Reds (25-29) will square off on Wednesday, May 31 at Fenway Park, with James Paxton getting the nod for the Red Sox and Luke Weaver taking the mound for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds to win. Boston is favored on the run line (-1.5). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 10.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (1-1, 5.14 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 5.45 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 11, or 55%, of those games.

The Red Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Boston has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox went 1-2 across the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 18, or 43.9%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+150) Justin Turner 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

