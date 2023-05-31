The Cincinnati Reds (25-29) will aim to keep a four-game win streak going when they visit the Boston Red Sox (28-26) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are James Paxton (1-1) for the Red Sox and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Red Sox vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (1-1, 5.14 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 5.45 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox will send Paxton (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw three innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a 5.14 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .245.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver (1-2 with a 5.45 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Over seven games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.45 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing batters.

Weaver heads into this matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Weaver is trying to record his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

