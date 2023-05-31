Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .192 with six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.
- In 47.8% of his 46 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Casas has had an RBI in 11 games this season (23.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.9%).
- In 43.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.189
|AVG
|.136
|.323
|OBP
|.296
|.283
|SLG
|.432
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|19/11
|K/BB
|13/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.96).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.2 per game).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.45 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 5.45 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
