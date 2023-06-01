Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on June 1 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 15 doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .292.
- In 65.8% of his 38 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in three games this season (7.9%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Duran has an RBI in 14 of 38 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 of 38 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.421
|AVG
|.325
|.467
|OBP
|.372
|.737
|SLG
|.475
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|16 (84.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Greene (1-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 23-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 45th, 1.375 WHIP ranks 50th, and 12.9 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
