Hunter Greene starts for the Cincinnati Reds against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 63 total home runs.

Boston is fifth in MLB with a .435 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .264 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Boston has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (285 total runs).

The Red Sox are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Red Sox strike out 8 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.319).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Sale has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Sale will look to prolong an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-2 Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Garrett Whitlock Zach Davies 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Tanner Houck Merrill Kelly 5/30/2023 Reds L 9-8 Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds - Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/2/2023 Rays - Home Garrett Whitlock Tyler Glasnow 6/3/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Josh Fleming 6/3/2023 Rays - Home - Taj Bradley 6/4/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Taj Bradley 6/6/2023 Guardians - Away James Paxton Shane Bieber

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.