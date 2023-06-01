On Thursday, June 1 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (28-27) host the Cincinnati Reds (26-29) at Fenway Park. Chris Sale will get the nod for the Red Sox, while Hunter Greene will take the mound for the Reds.

The Reds are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Red Sox (-155). Boston is the run-line favorite (-1.5). A 9.5-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Red Sox vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.72 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 4.18 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 21 times and won 11, or 52.4%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 1-4 (winning only 20% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 1-3 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 19 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 11-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 7-3.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jarren Duran 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

