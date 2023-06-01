Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Reds on June 1, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jonathan India and others are available when the Boston Red Sox host the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Sale Stats
- Chris Sale (5-2) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 11th start of the season.
- He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Sale will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.72 ERA ranks 58th, 1.157 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 11th.
Sale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 26
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|at Padres
|May. 20
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 13
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|1
|at Phillies
|May. 5
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|10
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 30
|6.1
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has put up 60 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .294/.368/.456 so far this season.
- Verdugo heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
India Stats
- India has 15 doubles, five home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a .282/.369/.426 slash line so far this year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|9
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 58 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .289/.356/.498 so far this season.
- Steer heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 26
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
