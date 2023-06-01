Red Sox vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds (26-29) will attempt to sweep the Boston Red Sox (28-27) at Fenway Park on Thursday, at 7:10 PM ET.
The probable starters are Chris Sale (5-2) for the Red Sox and Hunter Greene (1-4) for the Reds.
Red Sox vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.72 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 4.18 ERA)
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale
- Sale (5-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.72 and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .237 in 10 games this season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Sale has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene
- Greene (1-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.18, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.
- Greene has recorded three quality starts this year.
- Greene is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.
- The 23-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.18), 50th in WHIP (1.375), and second in K/9 (12.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
