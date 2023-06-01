The Minnesota Lynx (0-4) go up against the Connecticut Sun (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The matchup airs on Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSNX.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSNX

Sun vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 85 Lynx 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 163.6

Sun vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Sun Performance Insights

Offensively, the Sun are the seventh-ranked team in the WNBA (76.8 points per game). Defensively, they are third-best (75 points allowed per game).

Connecticut is the second-best team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (39.4) and is ranked seventh in rebounds allowed (36.4).

In 2023, the Sun are second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) but second-worst in turnovers forced (13.4).

The Sun are the third-worst team in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (31.7%).

Defensively, the Sun are best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6. They are best in 3-point percentage allowed at 25.9%.

In 2023, Connecticut has attempted 69.4% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 30.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.6% of Connecticut's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.4% have been 3-pointers.

