Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) and Boston Red Sox (29-27) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow to the mound, while Garrett Whitlock (2-2) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Red Sox have a 2-4-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those games).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 11 times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Boston is No. 4 in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (293 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

