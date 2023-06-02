Yandy Diaz leads the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) into a matchup against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (29-27) at Fenway Park, on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Diaz is at .310, the eighth-best average in the league, while Yoshida ranks sixth at .312.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow for the Rays and Garrett Whitlock (2-2) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 6.23 ERA) vs Whitlock - BOS (2-2, 5.14 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock

Whitlock makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents have a .278 batting average against him.

Whitlock is looking to secure his second quality start of the year.

Whitlock has put up three starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

Garrett Whitlock vs. Rays

He meets a Rays offense that ranks second in the league with 340 total runs scored while batting .268 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .486 slugging percentage (first in MLB play) and has hit a total of 103 home runs (first in the league).

Whitlock has a 9 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP against the Rays this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .381 batting average over one appearance.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow heads to the mound for the Rays to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has an ERA of 6.23, a batting average against of .278 and 16.6 strikeouts per nine innings in one games this season.

