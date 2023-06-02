Triston Casas -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .187 with six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.

In 22 of 47 games this season (46.8%) Casas has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (8.5%).

He has gone deep in six games this year (12.8%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (23.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.6%).

He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .189 AVG .136 .323 OBP .296 .283 SLG .432 3 XBH 5 1 HR 4 7 RBI 7 19/11 K/BB 13/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 23 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings