Golden Knights vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers meeting at 8:00 PM on Saturday, June 3 ET, airing on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are favored, with -130 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Panthers, who have +110 moneyline odds.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-130
|+110
|-
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-135
|+115
|5.5
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Panthers
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Florida has played 70 games this season with more than 5.5 goals.
- The Golden Knights have been victorious in 13 of their 18 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (72.2%).
- The Panthers have been listed as the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent 11 times.
- Vegas is 11-4 (victorious in 73.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.
- Florida is 11-3 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+155)
|0.5 (+110)
|2.5 (+135)
|Michael Amadio
|0.5 (+300)
|0.5 (+175)
|-
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (-115)
|2.5 (+145)
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-133)
|1.5 (+155)
|3.5 (+110)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+225)
|0.5 (+135)
|1.5 (-143)
|Eetu Luostarinen
|0.5 (+270)
|0.5 (+175)
|-
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|0-0
|4-5-1
|6.1
|3.6
|2.2
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|9-1-0
|0-0
|2-8-0
|6.3
|2.8
|1.9
