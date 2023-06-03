Saturday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) versus the Boston Red Sox (29-27) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 3.

The probable starters are Garrett Whitlock (2-2) for the Red Sox and Trevor Kelley (0-1) for the Rays.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Red Sox have a record of 2-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.

Boston is 11-8 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 293 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule