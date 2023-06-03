Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (29-27) face off against Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) in the series opener at Fenway Park on Saturday, June 3. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rays +100 moneyline odds to win. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Garrett Whitlock - BOS (2-2, 5.14 ERA) vs Trevor Kelley - TB (0-1, 4.91 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 12 (54.5%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 11-8 (57.9%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Rays have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rays have a mark of 1-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Rays as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

