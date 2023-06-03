A pair of the league's top hitters go head-to-head when the Boston Red Sox (29-27) and Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) play at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Fenway Park. Masataka Yoshida has a .312 batting average (sixth in league) for the Red Sox, and Yandy Diaz ranks eighth at .310.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Garrett Whitlock (2-2, 5.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Trevor Kelley (0-1, 4.91 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Whitlock - BOS (2-2, 5.14 ERA) vs Kelley - TB (0-1, 4.91 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock

Whitlock (2-2) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, a 5.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.190 in four games this season.

Garrett Whitlock vs. Rays

The Rays rank second in MLB with 340 runs scored this season. They have a .268 batting average this campaign with 103 home runs (first in the league).

The Rays have gone 8-for-21 with a double, three home runs and five RBI in five innings this season against the right-hander.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Kelley

Kelley (0-1) takes the mound first for the Rays to make his third start of the season.

In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering two hits.

In eight appearances this season, he has compiled a 4.91 ERA and averages 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .256 against him.

