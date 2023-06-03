The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Trevor Kelley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley

Trevor Kelley TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has five doubles, a home run and 15 walks while batting .284.

Refsnyder has had a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), including multiple hits six times (20.7%).

He has hit a home run in one of 29 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Refsnyder has had an RBI in 11 games this year (37.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (20.7%).

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (37.9%), including one multi-run game.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .233 AVG .214 .343 OBP .333 .267 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 5 RBI 7 8/5 K/BB 10/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 15 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings