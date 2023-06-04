Alex Verdugo -- .233 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .445, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
  • Verdugo has picked up a hit in 39 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
  • In five games this year, he has hit a home run (9.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (31.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (9.3%).
  • In 59.3% of his games this season (32 of 54), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 17
.359 AVG .250
.432 OBP .320
.603 SLG .382
10 XBH 7
4 HR 1
12 RBI 6
10/8 K/BB 10/6
2 SB 1
Home Away
29 GP 25
23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
13 (44.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%)
9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.73 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
  • Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In six games this season, the 22-year-old has amassed a 3.60 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
