Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .588 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 11 doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .240.

Wong has picked up a hit in 20 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has gone deep in five games this year (13.2%), homering in 4.6% of his plate appearances.

In 23.7% of his games this season, Wong has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 18 games this season (47.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .349 AVG .114 .391 OBP .184 .674 SLG .143 8 XBH 1 3 HR 0 6 RBI 4 11/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 18 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings