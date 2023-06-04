Wander Franco and Masataka Yoshida will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +100 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -120 +100 9 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Red Sox were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Red Sox and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox have put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in six of those games).

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (48.4%) in those games.

Boston has a record of 12-13, a 48% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston's games have gone over the total in 33 of its 57 chances.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-14 13-14 13-8 17-19 18-21 12-6

