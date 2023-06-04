The Tampa Bay Rays (41-19) will look to Wander Franco when they visit Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (30-28) at Fenway Park on Sunday, June 4. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to win. Tampa Bay is a 1.5-run favorite (at +135 odds). The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (3-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (3-4, 5.30 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Rays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (+100) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Masataka Yoshida get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 37 out of the 51 games, or 72.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have a record of 37-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (75.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (48.4%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.