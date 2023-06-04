Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.243 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Rays.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .192.
- Casas has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (12.2%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 24.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games.
- In 40.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.189
|AVG
|.136
|.323
|OBP
|.296
|.283
|SLG
|.432
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|19/11
|K/BB
|13/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (43.5%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.60, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.
