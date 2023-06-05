Pablo Reyes -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on June 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes has three doubles and two walks while batting .293.
  • Reyes has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (33.3%).
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Reyes has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.70).
  • The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
  • McClanahan (8-1 with a 2.07 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.07), 30th in WHIP (1.148), and 11th in K/9 (10.6).
